Austin wins Tesla's new factory, Musk thanks Tulsa

After posting the automaker's first full year of profit ever, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his next factory will be $1.1 billion dollar facility in the Austin, Texas area.

Musk disclosed the highly anticipated decision at the start of the company's earnings call while thanking officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma who also aggressively courted the automaker.

Musk gushed over Austin as an "ecologial paradise" and highlighted that the factory is about five minutes from the local airport and 15 minutes from downtown Austin, TX.

The company's only U.S. factory is in Fremont, California and Musk was specific to note he will be expanding that plant in addition to opening a new domestic facility.

