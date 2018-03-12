Austin bombings: Texas offers $15,000 cash reward to catch culprits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that the state is offering a cash reward of up to $15,000 as police seek information on a string of package bombings in Austin.

Continue Reading Below

Police said two explosions in the Lone Star State’s capital city are believed to be linked to a similar bombing that occurred earlier in March. On Monday, a teenager was killed and at least two women sustained serious injuries after opening packages that were left outside their homes. The parcels were not delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or another shipping provider, authorities said.

Abbott said the Texas Criminal Justice Division is offering the reward for information leading to the “arrest of the person or persons involved in the deadly package blasts.”

“As the investigation continues, the State of Texas will provide any resources necessary to ensure the safety of our citizens, and quickly bring those guilty to justice,” Abbott said in a statement.

Tips should be submitted to Texas Crime Stoppers by phone, text, mobile app or online, the governor’s office said.