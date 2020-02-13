Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Aurora Cannabis posts $985M loss as revenue tumbles

Sales fell 11 percent from the previous year

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports on why more states are considering the legalization of marijuana and the economic benefits that come along with it.video

More states eyeing Marijuana legalization

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports on why more states are considering the legalization of marijuana and the economic benefits that come along with it.

Aurora Cannabis posted a net loss of $985 million in the three months through December as revenue slid.

Continue Reading Below

The loss, which amounted to C$1.3 billion Canadian dollars, heightens the pressure on interim CEO Michael Singer, who is overhauling the company with a focus on its bottom line. Dow Jones had estimated Aurora would report a loss of about C$1 billion for the quarter due to goodwill and impairment charges it announced last week.

Excluding expenses such as taxes and depreciation, Aurora said it lost $80.2 million, compared with $39.7 million in the previous three-month period.

ALASKA POT SHOPS AMONG FIRST IN US TO ALLOW ON-SITE CONSUMPTION

"Being a profitable cannabis company for our investors is the singular near-term focus for Aurora," Singer said in a statement.

Net sales at the Edmonton-based cannabis producer fell 11.4 percent from a year ago to C$56 million, compared with the C$65.5 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Aurora lost C$239.6 million in the same period in 2018.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ACBAURORA CANNABIS INC.1.50+0.04+2.65%

“Despite delivering modest growth in our core medical and consumer business" in the fiscal second quarter, "we took immediate and deliberate actions to align our company to current market conditions," Singer added.