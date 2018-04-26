Auntie Anne’s clothing line sales to benefit children’s cancer research

article

Auntie Anne’s, the shopping mall pretzel company, said Thursday it’s selling a line of clothing and accessories to benefit children’s cancer research.

Profits from the “For the Love of Pretzels” collection will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Since establishing a partnership with the foundation in September 2011, Auntie Anne’s says it has raised more than $3.7 million.

The foundation was founded by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, a young cancer patient who set up a lemonade stand to raise money to help doctors find a cure. By 2004, when Alex died at age 8, the charity she founded had raised more than $1 million.

Included in the Auntie Anne line of merchandise are shirts, yoga bags and mugs. The company was founded in Pennsylvania Dutch Country in 1988.

“Over the last 30 years, we’ve established deep connections with our loyal fans worldwide,” said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne’s, in a press release. “Now, for the first time, those fans can showcase their love for Auntie Anne’s by wearing our clothing while also contributing to the fight against childhood cancer.”