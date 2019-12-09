AT&T sets DirecTV and U-Verse price hikes
AT&T is raising prices on its DirecTV and U-verse services.
Beginning January 19, 2020, some customers of those outlets will see their monthly packages rise by $1 to $8 a month depending on the tier, according to Deadline.
New customers will see those hikes go into effect once their promotional rates expire.
The company started to let customers know on Monday through messages on their website.
The price increase is being blamed on higher programming costs.
Its not the first move AT&T has made in regards to pricing as a significant jump was announced in the fall for the AT&T TV Now streaming bundle offering.
AT&T lost 1.2 million premium TV subscribers in the third quarter.