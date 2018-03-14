Atlantic City casino revenue down 6.5 percent in February

Atlantic City's table games and slot machines were as cold as the weather in February, with revenue down 6.5 percent from a year ago.

The city's seven casinos took in $192 million.

Without a $21 million boost from internet gambling, the decline would have been nearly 9 percent for February.

"Let's face it, February was a weak month," said Jim Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission. "Business was off at virtually every casino. I am hopeful that casinos can turn this around and start expanding the market as we move into the busier spring and summer seasons."

The Golden Nugget was the only casino to report an increase, up 16 percent to more than $25 million.

It did double the online casino business of its closest rivals ($7.9 million) as it continues to pull away from the pack in New Jersey's growing internet gambling market. Borgata and Resorts Digital each won about $3.8 million online, while Tropicana came in at $3.3 million and Caesars Interactive NJ won $3.2 million.

Overall, Caesars had the biggest monthly decline, down 23 percent to $17.5 million.

Resorts was down nearly 21 percent to $11.9 million, though its internet affiliate was up nearly 24 percent to $3.8 million.

Bally's was down 12.8 percent to $14.2 million; Tropicana, which recently took over the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic City market behind the Borgata, was down 7.2 percent to $29.2 million; Borgata was down 5.1 percent to $58.7 million; and Harrah's was down 4.3 percent to $28.2 million.

