Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca should know by year-end whether coronavirus vaccine works if trials restart

Drugmaker suspended late-stage trials this week after an illness in a participant in Britain

close
Exiger Global Markets President Brandon Daniels on the development of a coronavirus vaccine. video

AstraZeneca trial pause not worrisome because we have many vaccine options: Expert

Exiger Global Markets President Brandon Daniels on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - AstraZeneca should still know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine protects people against COVID-19, the drugmaker’s chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday, as long as it can resume trials soon.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AZNASTRAZENECA PLC53.64-1.07-1.96%

The British company suspended late-stage trials this week after an illness in a participant in Britain. The patient was reportedly suffering from symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

ASTRAZENECA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PAUSE 'NOT NECESSARILY' A SETBACK: UK HEALTH MINISTER

Soriot said during an online event that AstraZeneca did not yet know the diagnosis, adding that it was not clear if the volunteer had transverse myelitis and more tests were needed.

Laboratory technicians work on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

He said the diagnosis would be submitted to an independent safety committee and this would usually then tell the company whether trials can be resumed.

Soriot said that the potential vaccine, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged as the most promising for coronavirus, that it was usual for a trial to be suspended.

FIRST HUMAN TRIAL OF ASTRAZENECA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SHOWS PROMISE

“It’s very common, actually, and many experts will tell you this,” Soriot said, adding: “The difference with other vaccine trials is, the whole world is not watching them, of course. They stop, they study, and they restart.”

AstraZeneca would supply vaccines to countries at the same time to ensure a fair and equitable distribution, Soriot said, adding that the company was close to having capacity to produce 3 billion doses at sites set up around the world to prevent governments from restricting distribution.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Shares in AstraZeneca fell on Wednesday after news of the trial’s suspension as some observers raised doubts about the timeline for the rollout of a vaccine to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS