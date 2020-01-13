Art Laffer: China is 'natural trading partner' for US

Former Reagan economist Art Laffer joined FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Monday to discuss how signing phase one of the China trade deal will impact the U.S. and global economy.

Continue Reading Below

"China is our natural trading partner in this world," he told FOX Business' Cheryl Casone.

Laffer said this deal is the “first step” toward a great relationship with China.

US TO REMOVE CHINA FROM LIST OF CURRENCY MANIPULATORS

“If there were ever two countries that could get the gains from trade, it's the United States and China,” he said.

Laffer said China, the U.S. and "the rest of the world" will all benefit from this trade deal.

"It's a win-win for everyone," Laffer said.

DOW SEEKS TO RECLAIM 29,000 AS US-CHINA TRADE DEAL SIGNING APPROACHES

A delegation led by Liu He, China’s vice premier and chief trade negotiator, arrived in Washington on Monday and is scheduled to stay until the phase one trade agreement is signed Wednesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks opened near record highs Monday as investors look ahead to the signing of the deal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox Business’ Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.