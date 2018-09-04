Argentine economy minister meets with IMF's Lagarde

article

Argentina's Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne is meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde to personally ask the agency for the early release of a credit line under a $50 billion backup financing arrangement approved earlier this year.

Continue Reading Below

Dujovne was talking to Lagarde following a Tuesday morning session with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Hours before the Dujovne-Lagarde meeting, President Donald Trump spoke Tuesday with Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Trump's statement says "President Macri is doing an excellent job with this very difficult economic and financial situation." That's a reference to the economic turmoil that has sent the Argentine peso to record lows.

Macri on Monday announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several ministries.