Are Analysts Underestimating The Trade Desk?

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have risen 46% since I called the demand-side programmatic ad-buying platform provider my "top stock to buy" just a few months ago, and further outperformance is likely. Considering the company's profitable business model, its significant momentum, and big opportunities for further growth, there's a strong bull case for the stock -- one that analysts seem to be overlooking.

One key reason to be optimistic about The Trade Desk is the unmistakably bullish commentary from management recently. Any investor who tunes in to a recent interview with The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green or listens in on management's earnings calls will likely come away with a similar takeaway: This is just the tip of the iceberg for The Trade Desk.

Continue Reading Below

Lucrative customer relationships

When asked during The Trade Desk's most recent earnings call about the drivers behind the company's accelerating revenue and profit growth in the first half of the year versus the second half of last year, Green provided some insight into favorable customer trends.

First, The Trade Desk is seeing a slightly higher percentage of revenue coming from new customers. This is notable since The Trade Desk's typical customers "tend to be platform users that use our platform forever and they maintain relationships with lots of advertisers," Green explained. New customers, therefore, are extremely valuable. Currently, about 90% of revenue is coming from existing customers, and 10% is from new customers, said the CEO.

Second, Green explained that since the company's customers are usually advertising agencies, they are typically the ones that take on new brands -- not The Trade Desk. This means brand additions to its ad-buying platform are lucrative because The Trade Desk's customer does the work of bringing the brand to the platform. Since "[our customer is] bringing on a new brand, ... our customer is the same, we're getting more spend," Green said.

It takes time for big brands to ramp up their spending

Advertisement

The Trade Desk's chief operating officer, Rob Perdue, emphasized the fact that it takes time for brands -- especially the big ones -- to ramp up their spending as they test the platform:

Better yet, The Trade Desk is still winning over big brands. "And so we've had a similar trend of wins, I would say, in Q2," Perdue said.

The COO continued:

More massive growth ahead

Last, and perhaps most importantly, the marked deceleration in revenue growth analysts are guiding for in the remainder of this year and for next year contrasts with management's bullish commentary about the company's tailwinds and opportunities.

On average, analysts expect The Trade Desk's revenue for its third quarter of 2018 to rise 47.6% year over year and revenue in Q4 to increase 40.6%. For 2019, the consensus forecast calls for 32% revenue growth.

But Green's bullishness on programmatic advertising overall, the enormous opportunity in connected TV, and the potential for programmatic advertising in China point to the likelihood of not just strong growth in the coming quarters -- but possibly even accelerating growth.

Consider these remarks from Green in the company's most recent earnings call:

And The Trade Desk certainly doesn't plan to sit idly by. "We see the opportunity, and now is the time to invest in growing market share and revenue," the CEO added. "We believe The Trade Desk is well positioned to realize this growth for the rest of the year, next year, and beyond."

Of course, management's guidance for third-quarter revenue of $116 million and full-year revenue of "at least $456 million" indicate decelerating revenue growth not far off from analysts' estimates. But The Trade Desk has crushed its own guidance recently, giving investors plenty of reason to look beyond management's guidance figures and give weight to its rosy commentary.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade DeskWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Trade Desk wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Daniel Sparks owns shares of The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.