Apple to keep US stores closed until early May: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Customers wanting to visit the Genius Bar at Apple in person will have to wait.

Apple plans to keep its U.S. stores closed until early May, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple told employees on Thursday that its retail stores will remain closed and work-from-home procedures will stay in place until early May due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company will review local conditions for each Apple facility and will follow guidance from local governments.

CORONAVIRUS CAUSES APPLE TO SCRAP IPHONE 9 LAUNCH EVENT: REPORT

Apple has about 270 U.S. stores which were shut last month due to coronavirus, moving the company to online sales.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones after changing the checkout procedure, according to Reuters.