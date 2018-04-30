Apple, the Fed and Jobs will dominate the markets this week

article

Earnings season continues in force this week, with 136 companies in the S&P 500, or just over one-quarter of the benchmark index, out with quarterly results.

We’ll also hear from five Dow companies: McDonald’s on Monday morning, Merck and Pfizer on Tuesday morning and Apple in the afternoon, and DowDuPont on Thursday morning.

Other earning highlights include Mastercard, CBS and Berkshire Hathaway.

The big economic report of the week and the month will be the April Employment Report which will be released on Friday.

Other economic highlights will include reports on housing and manufacturing.

This week will also include a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting which will begin on Tuesday and end on Wednesday with an interest rate decision.

Tuesday is the deadline for President Trump to decide on a waiver for steel and aluminum imports.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his economic team will head to China to talk trade.

On Saturday, the annual run for the roses as the Kentucky Derby is held in Louisville.

FOX Business’ Charles Brady contributed to this article.