Apple stock split prompts Dow shake-up

The Dow Jones Industrial Average will look a lot different when the market opens for trading on Monday, August 31st.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28308.46 +378.13 +1.35%

Apple's 4-1 stock split, will reduce the DJIA's tech representation, as a result, the team at S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Monday, noting the new members will help "offset that reduction" and better reflect modern industries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 503.43 +5.95 +1.20%

APPLE'S STOCK CLIMBS TO NEW RECORD AHEAD OF STOCK SPLIT

"They also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy."

Fund managers who mirror the Dow will need to adjust their holdings to reflect these changes, which is often bullish for the stock price in the near-term.

Here's a look at the Dow's soon-to-be newest members and those that will be saying farewell.

Salesforce.com will replace Exxon Mobil Corp.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRM SALESFORCE.COM 208.46 +0.93 +0.45% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 42.22 +1.21 +2.95%

Amgen Inc. will replace Pfizer Inc.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMGN AMGEN INC. 235.57 -2.07 -0.87% PFE PFIZER INC. 38.84 -0.04 -0.10%

Honeywell International Inc. will replace Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 159.37 +1.87 +1.19% RTX RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP 61.88 +1.61 +2.67%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple shares, which recently lifted the company to a market value north of $2 trillion, have soared over 74% this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 2,014.20 -35.78 -1.75%

Investors are also eyeing Tesla as speculation swirls the electric automaker may be added to the S&P 500 after reaching a number of metrics needed for inclusion, such as consecutive quarters of profitability.

TESLA WOWS WITH 5-1 STOCK SPLIT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3431.28 +34.12 +1.00%

Elon Musk's company has seen its stock, which will split 5-1, has soared 381 this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, first launched in 1896 with just about a dozen companies, has grown to 30 members which are considered a strong snapshot of the American economy.

This is a developing story.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS