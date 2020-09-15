Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple fights to hold $2T value as new watch, iPad announced

Apple showcases enhanced watches with new price points

close
Apple makes history as the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap. video

Apple becomes first US company to hit $2T valuation mark

Apple makes history as the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap.

Apple Inc. shares slipped Tuesday after the company’s virtual event unveiled updates to its Apple Watch and iPad products and rolled out its long-awaited services bundle.

Continue Reading Below

APPLE UNVEILS NEW WATCH SERIES 6, APPLE WATCH SE

Shares were trading up 2.38% ahead of the event’s start. Post-announcement, shares were fighting to hold the $116.94 needed for the company to maintain a $2 trillion market capitalization.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.115.53+0.17+0.15%

CEO Tim Cook, who presided over the event, touted a suite of updates to products, excluding the iPhone.

Apple Watch:

The new Apple Watch 6, which will allow users to monitor their blood oxygen levels, starts at $399. The company also announced the Apple Watch SE, which will be priced at $279. Neither of the new models come with a charger, which will need to be purchased separately, and both are available starting Sept. 17.

APPLE SAYS APP STORE CREATED 300K JOBS IN 16 MONTHS AMID ANTITRUST BATTLE

IPad:

Apple also announced an update to its entry-level iPad 8, giving users a faster chip and the option for a carrying case.

Apple One Services:

The company said its Apple One services bundle, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage will cost $14.95 per month. The family option is priced at $19.5 per month.

A Premier package that includes News+ and Fitness+ features will cost $29.95 per month.

Apple shares, which split 4-for-1 on Aug. 31, were up 57% this year through Monday while the S&P 500 was up 4.73%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS