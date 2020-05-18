Apple reopening 25 more stores in 7 states

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Apple will be reopening 25 stores this week in seven states. In addition, 12 stores will reopen in Canada and another 10 in Italy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"While we know many customers are eager for their local store to reopen, our commitment is to reopen our stores when we are confident the environment is safe. We miss our customers and look forward to seeing them again soon," said Apple in a statement.

Customers are encouraged to check with your individual store to see what services are available. All open locations will offer Apple Pickup, where customers can buy online and select a time to pick up their product at the store, and Genius Bar appointments by reservation.

APPLE TO START REOPENING US STORES WITH IDAHO LOCATION

Apple is instituting special safety measures including social distancing, temperature checks will be conducted at the door and face coverings will be required for all employees and customers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 307.71 -1.83 -0.59%

Apple has about 270 U.S. stores which were shut in March due to coronavirus, moving the company to online sales.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China in the middle of March.