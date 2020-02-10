Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

 Apple iPhone maker Foxconn approved to resume China plant production: source

Plant's reopening after Lunar New Year holiday had been delayed due to coronavirus

Reuters
close
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro discusses how the coronavirus will impact American markets and whether the Chinese government is tracking American citizens.video

China will have to be held accountable for how coronavirus started: Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro discusses how the coronavirus will impact American markets and whether the Chinese government is tracking American citizens.

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple iPhone maker Foxconn has received Chinese government approval to resume production at a key plant in the southern city of Shenzhen, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters late on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The plant's reopening after the Lunar New Year holiday had been delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus in China. About 20,000 people, or roughly 10% of Foxconn's workforce in Shenzhen, had returned to the plant as of Monday, the source said, adding that the company told some of its employees there late on Monday to return to work the next day.

CORONAVIRUS CAUSING APPLE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.321.02+0.99+0.31%

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Foxconn for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Susan Fenton)