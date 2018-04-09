Apple co-founder Wozniak leaves Facebook

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak told USA TODAY that he is leaving Facebook due to his concerns over how the social-media giant treats the private information of users.

"Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook and ... Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this," he said in an email to USA TODAY. "The profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back."

Facebook has been under the microscope since the Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal, in which as many 87 million Facebook users’ data could have had their information accessed and improperly used. Starting Monday, the users whose data might have been shared will get a message on their news feeds.

Wozniak has joined others in the complaints about how Facebook allowed this to happen, with Apple CEO Tim Cook already critiquing the company.

On Sunday, when Wozniak deactivated his Facebook account he posted the following message: "I am in the process of leaving Facebook. It's brought me more negatives than positives. Apple has more secure ways to share things about yourself. I can still deal with old school email and text messages."