AP sources: US to sanction nations for importing Iranian oil

The Trump administration is poised to tell five nations, including allies Japan, South Korea and Turkey, that they will no longer be exempt from U.S. sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran.

U.S. officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to announce on Monday that the administration will not renew sanctions waivers for the five countries when they expire on May 2.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss publicly the decision, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

It was not immediately clear if the five, including China and India, would be given more time to wind down their purchases or if they would be subject to sanctions on May 3 if they continue to import Iranian crude.