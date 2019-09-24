Antonio Brown to appear in a Miami courtroom

Former New England Patriot Antonio Brown will be in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Brown is dealing with a series of civil suits, not related to the recent sexual misconduct allegations.

The county court in Florida has mandated Brown to appear in court concerning the trashing of an apartment, according to Pittsburgh's KDKA-TV.

Brown was accused of throwing an ottoman off a balcony that almost hit a child below.

Brown’s behavior violated the condo rules and asked Brown to vacate.

Advertisement

The landlord’s attorney says the home had been severely damaged.

The landlord is seeking damages and to cover lost rent.

The New England Patriots on Friday released the embattled wide receiver after just one game following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that triggered an NFL investigation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Brown's former personal trainer filed a civil lawsuit on Sept. 10 accusing the NFL star of multiple instances of sexual assault and rape during encounters in 2017 and 2018. The NFL launched an immediate investigation into the trainer's allegations and met with her for several hours earlier this year. The league has yet to make a determination on the case.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.