Anheuser-Busch accuses MillerCoors of stealing recipes

A case of beer brewing espionage is playing out in the legal system.

Anheuser-Busch is suing MillerCoors over its confidential recipes for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

Anheuser-Busch says MillerCoors illegally obtained the recipes through one of its employees, who used to work for Anheuser-Busch, according to a court filing.

Anheuser-Busch says MillerCoors wanted the recipes because it was planning to retaliate for Anheuser-Bush's Super Bowl ads, which chided MillerCoors for brewing beer using corn syrup.

Anheuser-Busch is seeking damages.

In March. MillerCoors sued Anheuser-Busch over the corn syrup ad campaign, which it says is false and misleading.

Last month, a federal judge in Milwaukee ruled in MillerCoors' favor and ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies rival contain corn syrup.

Anheuser-Busch is appealing that ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.