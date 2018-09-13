An ETF Strategy to Target High Dividend Payers with Strong Fundamentals

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
Income-minded investors have turned to high-yield, dividend-paying stocks to enhance their portfolios, but the investments come with risks. Alternatively, a revenue-weighted, high dividend exchange traded fund approach could steer investors toward companies with stronger fundamentals or those that are more likely to maintain their higher level of yields. Specifically, investors can look to OppenheimerFunds’ suite [...]
Continue Reading Below