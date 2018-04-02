An Equal Weight Tech ETF To Diminish Risk

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon discussed the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show.

Continue Reading Below

RYT is an ETF play for investors looking to diminish unforeseen risks of traditional market cap-weighted funds with an equal-weight strategy.

The recent pullback in technology stocks reveals risks associated with being overweight an overcrowded trade.

Click here to view all recent podcast episodes

RYT tracks an equally weighted version of the S&P 500 information technology sector - it systematically reallocates from outperforming to underperforming stocks and market segments to maintain its equal weight.

Its equal weighting means reduced potential for single-stock risk. Top holdings includes 1.6% Micron Technology, 1.5% Western Digital, 1.5% Verisign, 1.5% CSRA, and 1.5% Xerox.

Advertisement

Click here to listen to the podcast.

More from ETF Trends 3 Reasons Why The Dow Plunged 700 Points Silver ETFs Could Experience April Showers Bitcoin Dominance Rises in Crypto Universe Golden First Quarter for Gold ETFs Are You Afraid to Retire?

Read more at ETFtrends.com >