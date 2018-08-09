Among the stories Thursday from The Associated Press:

TOP STORIES:

SINCLAIR TRIBUNE TERMINATED — Tribune Media is ending its $3.9 billion deal with Sinclair Broadcast and has filed a lawsuit against the company, citing breach of contract. The two companies had until midnight Wednesday to call the deal off and had been facing tough regulatory challenges. SENT, 478 words, photo.

ALBERTSONS RITE AID DEAL — Drugstore chain Rite Aid and grocer Albertsons say they have called off their merger deal. Rite Aid CEO John Standley says that after hearing the views of shareholders, the company is "committed to moving forward and executing our strategic plan as a standalone company." SENT, 479 words, photo.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS-MARKETS RIGHT NOW — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market. SENT, 132 words.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST FAANG FUMBLE — Facebook and a handful of other giant tech companies have been some of the stock market's biggest gainers in recent years, but after they took big losses in July, some investors have shifted their attention to other companies in the technology sector. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2 p.m. By Marley Jay, graphics.

PRODUCER PRICES — U.S. wholesale prices were unchanged in July after two months of large increases, a sign inflation pressures have softened. SENT, 422 words, By Christopher Rugaber, photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. UPCOMING: 130 words by 10 a.m. after release of report and 250 words by 10:45 a.m. By Marcy Gordon.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

SAMSUNG'S NEXT PHONE — Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy Note 9 phone on Thursday, about a month after Apple's expected unveiling of new iPhones. UPCOMING: 600 words by noon, By Anick Jesdanun. photos, video.

INDUSTRY:

EUROPE US TRADE ENERGY — The European Union is urging the United States to cut red tape and simplify rules for the export of its liquified natural gas if Washington wants the 28-nation bloc to buy more. SENT, 140 words.

INTERNATIONAL:

INDIA IKEA STORE — Band music and loud cheers greet hundreds of customers as Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA opens its first store in India, five years after it received apprval to invest in the country's single-brand retail sector. SENT, 225 words, photos.

JAPAN AUTOS FALSIFIED DATA — Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha admit using falsified emissions data to inspect their new vehicles in a product quality scandal in Japan's auto industry. SENT, 308 words, By Mari Yamaguchi, photos.

IRAN CAFE — A popular cafe is Tehran's bustling Vanak Square is entirely run by people with Down Syndrome or autism. SENT, 669 words, By Mohammad Nasiri, photos.