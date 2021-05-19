Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Vista Outdoor CEO claims ammunition sales rising post-COVID

The company has welcomed 8 million new users into the shooting sports and hunting area

close
Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz maps out momentum of the company throughout the pandemic. video

How Vista Outdoor capitalized on coronavirus itch to be outside

Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz maps out momentum of the company throughout the pandemic.

After a year of people being cooped up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the itch to participate in outdoor activities is growing.

One company that stands to benefit iis Vista Outdoor, which manufacturers and markets outdoor sports and recreation products.  

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company says it is seeing many brands growing 25% or better.

One hot sector has been the firearms area.

The company doesn't make guns, but it makes ammunition.

"We  havent seen these trends before. More millennials, more younger-generation people, more people of color, women are embracing hunter and field to table movements, filling their freezers with fresh meat, embracing safety and self-reliency," CEO Chris Metz told Fox Business' Liz Clayman. "We welcomed in more than 8 million new users into this sport, which we call shooting sports and hunting."

"It has created this structural shift in who is entering the market and using the product, which is really exciting for us," Metz added.

Vista has a stable of product names including Bell Helmets and Camelbak hydration products such as water bottles. 

Shares of Vista Outdoor are up 385% in the past year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VSTO VISTA OUTDOOR 37.21 -0.58 -1.52%

The next step for Vista, accoridng to Metz, is aftermarket consumer types of purchases.

"We don't sell the bicycles, but we sell the accessories, we don't sell the firearms, but we sell the ammunition," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 In the past year, sales rose almost 30%, but online sales grew almost 60%.