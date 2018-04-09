American energy damaging Russian influence in Europe: Rick Perry

America is now in the driver’s seat when it comes to world energy dominance, according to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who accredits technology and innovation for changing the energy landscape.

“Because of the great shale revolution, American LNG (liquefied natural gas) is now absolutely changing the geopolitical position in the world of the United States when it comes to energy,” Perry told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

President Trump vowed to make U.S. energy dominance a foundation for foreign policy -- and now the U.S. is undercutting Russia’s influence in Europe according to Perry.

“Every molecule of American gas that goes into Europe is a molecule that they don’t have to take from Russia and be held hostage,” he said. “We are delivering freedom around the world— not just gas.”

With the U.S. producing record amounts of oil and natural gas, American coal will also compete, Perry added.

“In 2040, 77 percent of the power generated in the world will still come from fossil fuels,” he said. “And it will American technology that leads that.”