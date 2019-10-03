Death of the American mall: What one mall is doing to get customers in stores

The nation’s newest mega-mall wants you to skip the parking lot headaches.

Continue Reading Below

American Dream announced Wednesday rideshare platform Lyft joined the development as an official partner. The news arrives as the long-awaited shopping and entertainment complex prepares to open its doors on Oct. 25.

“American Dream will offer elite service experiences throughout our property,” said CEO Don Ghermezian in a press release. “From American Dream exclusives to pre-booking capabilities, our partnership with Lyft will offer convenient, comprehensive on-demand transit for guests and employees.”

Drivers will connect with passengers at designated pick-up and drop-off points surrounding the East Rutherford, New Jersey facility in a manner American Dream says will “create seamless arrival and departure experiences.”

The partnership also extends to community outreach. “American Dream and Lyft,” according to the release, “will select one local non-profit organization per month to receive up to $10,000 worth of complimentary tickets to an American Dream entertainment venue, along with transportation to and from the property provided by Lyft.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Jersey will be the outreach program’s first recipient.

Tens of thousands of crashes occur in parking lots and garages annually, and more than half of all drivers make phone calls, text and groom themselves while driving in parking lots, according to the National Safety Council. Insurance claims naturally skyrocket during the holiday shopping season as well.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

American Dream represents what industry experts believe to be the future of the shopping center concept, at a time when the traditional retail-focused model continues to struggle.

“Shopping centers will provide a more customized, personalized appeal to attract and engage the younger customer,” according to the International Council of Shopping Centers’ Envision 2020 report. “There will be a heightened level of coordination between developers and retailers in creating a seamlessly attractive and entertaining environment.”

Features include an 8.5-acre Nickelodeon indoor theme park, a DreamWorks-themed indoor waterpark and an NHL-sized ice rink in addition to a wide variety of shopping and dining options. The complex will open in phases through the end of 2019 and into next year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS