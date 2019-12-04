Major US airlines crippled by Google tech problem

The websites of three major U.S. airlines experienced a brief technical issue Wednesday afternoon.

American, Delta and United airlines all issued notices on their sites of an issue affecting flight booking.

American said the glitch was a result of a “brief” Google technical issue.

“Earlier today, Google had a brief technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. There was no impact to flight operations.”

Delta and United did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. Google did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.