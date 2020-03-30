American Airlines to apply for up to $12B in government aid
American Airlines Holdings Inc. intends to apply for up to $12 billion government aid.
CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Holdings Inc (AAL.O) intends to apply for up to $12 billion government aid, ensuring no involuntary layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months, executives said in a memo to employees on Monday.
“We certainly hope and expect that by that time, the virus will be contained, Americans will be flying again and we will be back to flying a full schedule,” Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.
