Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

American Airlines suspends flights to and from Hong Kong through Feb. 20

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China

Reuters
close
The first death due to coronavirus outside of mainland China has been reported in Hong Kong. video

Hong Kong reports first death due to coronavirus

The first death due to coronavirus outside of mainland China has been reported in Hong Kong.

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group, the largest U.S. carrier, said Tuesday it had suspended all its flights to and from Hong Kong.

Continue Reading Below

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China. An American Airlines spokeswoman said the airline's suspension of its Hong Kong flights to and from Los Angeles and Dallas would continue through Feb. 20.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SHUTS DOWN CASINOS IN LAS VEGAS OF CHINA

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.28.46+1.41+5.19%

U.S. government restrictions on flights and people who have visited mainland China that took effect Sunday have not impacted Hong Kong. On Friday, American Airlines suspended its flights to and from mainland China through March 27.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)