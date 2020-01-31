Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines

American Airlines, Delta suspend all flights to China over coronavirus fears

Trump says US is working closely with China on coronavirus

President Trump talks to Fox News about the latest on the coronavirus spread and Sen. Elizabeth Warren placing blame on the White House.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are suspending all flights to and from China as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed 9,692 cases and 213 deaths related to the virus. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak is a “global health emergency.”

The U.N. health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

More than 20 other airlines have also limited or suspended flights to the world's most populous country as a result of the outbreak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.