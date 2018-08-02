AMC Networks Inc. Used Share Buybacks to Power 18% Earnings Growth

Cable-network operator and premium-content producer AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported second-quarter results in the early morning hours of Thursday. AMC posted a buyout-boosted revenue line and stable net profits, which combined with a generous share-buyback program to drive earnings per share 18% higher.

AMC Networks' second-quarter results: The raw numbers

Continue Reading Below

Metric Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Net revenues $761.4 million $710.5 million 7.2% Net income attributable to shareholders $106.2 million $102.6 million 3.5% GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $1.82 $1.54 18%

What happened with AMC Networks this quarter?

Sales in the national networks division increased 3.7% year over year, landing at $627 million. The gains were driven by higher distribution revenues related to the company's portfolio of premium cable channels, including IFC, SundanceTV, and the namesake AMC channel.

At the same time, ad revenues increased by a more muted 0.8% as AMC balanced out lower ad volumes with higher pricing per minute of airtime.

The international and other division saw sales rising 32% higher, to $147 million, powered almost entirely by a $30 million contribution from the recent majority-owner investment in Levity, mostly known as an arranger of live comedy events. Levity's large top-line impact did not translate into a meaningful difference in this segment's operating profits.

Advertisement

AMC Networks bought back and retired roughly 3 million shares during the second quarter, for a total of $159 million, reducing the diluted share count by 12.6% over the last four quarters.

What management had to say

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said in a prepared statement:

Looking ahead

Moving ahead from this moment in a rapidly changing entertainment industry will require some nimble feet among AMC's management, and Saban wants to be up to that task. In a conference call with analysts, Saban explained that he sees internet-based MVPDs, or multi-channel video programming distributors, playing a larger part of his company's distribution future.

10 stocks we like better than AMC NetworksWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AMC Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.