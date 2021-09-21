AMC CEO pulses retail investors on Dogecoin

In between running the nation's largest theater chain, AMC CEO Adam Aron is also taking the pulse of his Twitter followers on a particular cryptocurrency.

"I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?" he tweeted on Tuesday.

Dogecoin gained global attention as investors, including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, talked it up.

NICOLE KIDMAN TO STAR IN AMC AD CAMPAIGN

Its market cap of $27.5B, dwarfs Bitcoin's $792B and Dogecoin has lost over $4,295% so far this year compared to a 45% advance for the largest crypto.

AMC, this month, confirmed it will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online ticket and concession purchases. It had previously announced it would accept the largest crypto by market value, Bitcoin.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 38.82 -1.47 -3.65%

AMC, one of the original meme stocks, saw its CEO Aron get more proactive on social media as his stock was getting pinged-ponged on a daily basis without concrete news much of the time.

Shares this year have gained 1,731%.

AMC CEO BUILDING TWITTER FOLLOWERS

In May, FOX Business's Charlie Gasparino reported that Aron "follows about 1,000 AMC retail stockholders on the social media platform and plans to follow 1,000 more over the coming weeks so that he can "better understand the phenomenon that has changed who owns AMC."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Since then his followers have jumped to 168.6K.