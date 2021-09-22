AMC CEO suggests Dogecoin could be accepted at theaters: 'Stay tuned'

AMC CEO Adam Aron indicated Wednesday that the movie theater chain would explore accepting Dogecoin cryptocurrency as a form of payment after the idea drew a positive response from Twitter users.

Aron, who asked his followers to weigh in through a Twitter poll, said about 77% of respondents, or approximately 140,000 people, voted in favor of the concept. The AMC CEO said the poll was "by far my highest ever read tweet."

"It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin," Aron wrote. "Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned!"

NICOLE KIDMAN TO STAR IN AMC AD CAMPAIGN

Dogecoin, a "meme token," has experienced a surge in popularity in recent months, with billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Tesla founder Elon Musk among its prominent backers. A single Dogecoin is currently worth about 22 cents, an increase of more than 8,000% over the last 12 months, according to crypto trading platform Coinbase.

AMC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

AMC has signaled an openness to cryptocurrencies as a form of payment as it looks to turn around its business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie theater chain has already announced plans to accept Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments starting later this year.