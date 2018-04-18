Amazon’s shopping app goes international

article

Amazon.com shoppers around the global can now click, shop and have their choices shipped to their country from the United States.

The company’s new international shopping feature makes more than 45 million items to global customers.

The international shopping feature is available on a mobile browser and the mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.

The service is available in five languages, including Spanish, English, simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese and German, Amazon said on Tuesday.

“We are always innovating on behalf of our customers, and with today’s launch, we are making the shopping experience on mobile devices even better and more convenient for our customers who live outside the US,” said Samir Kumar, VP of Amazon Exports and Expansion. “Customers have been asking for a way to easily find and shop only for products available to be shipped to them. The International Shopping experience solves this customer need and makes it simple to browse, shop and ship more than 45 million products to over a hundred countries around the world.”

The service will allow customers to shop in 25 currencies, with more languages and currencies to be added in 2018.

The international shopping feature will display pricing, shipping costs and import duty estimates, with Amazon managing courier service and customs clearance in case of potential surprises at the time of purchase or delivery.