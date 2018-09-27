Amazon's opening day for new NYC bricks-and-mortar concept

Amazon com on Thursday will open a new bricks-and-mortar store that will feature a selection of goods curated partly by local consumers' online shopping habits.

Amazon 4-star will open to the public in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, the company said in a blog post.

Items include those ranked four stars or above and will feature a variety of goods. Amazon 4-star adds to the online retail giant's other forays into physical retail over the past few years, including more than a dozen bookstores, a handful of cashierless Go stores and its recently acquired chain of Whole Foods grocery stores, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

The company has looked at the fact there is value to having a store focused on certain product categories, like groceries.

At Amazon Go convenience stores, the company tracks shoppers as objects throughout the shopping experience, while Whole Foods shoppers scan an app when leaving. The 4-star store appears to follow a similar format and strategy as Amazon Books, which stocks its shelves with the most popular online titles.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get the same price in the store as you would online. Nonmembers will pay the list price.