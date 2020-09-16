Amazon's career day goes virtual due to coronavirus

Amazon will hold its annual career day on Wednesday, but like many things in 2020, it will be handled differently.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Amazon to livestream the event.

The company expects to greatly surpass the 17,000 job seekers who attended last year's event when it took place in person in six cities across the U.S.

In the past few days, over 250,000 job seekers have submitted applications on the company's jobs website.

Amazon is looking to hire across the company. The 33,000 open corporate and tech roles include positions in engineering, marketing, human resources and finance.

Those jobs will support Alexa, AWS, Operations Technology and Prime Video. The company is also looking to fill 100,000 jobs in the operations network as well.

"With many people left unemployed by the economic impact of Covid-19 and searching for new jobs, Career Day is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background -- or whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company," according to a company statement.

The salaried positions come with industry-leading benefits from Day One, including comprehensive health insurance, 401(k) matching, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and access to the Amazon Upskilling program.

The interviews will take place over Chime, Amazon’s version of Zoom.