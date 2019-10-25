Amazon slides as U.S. stocks struggle for direction

U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Friday as investors weighed a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26872.94 +67.41 +0.25% SP500 S&P 500 3008.46 -1.83 -0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8168.254634 -17.54 -0.21%

Amazon shares tumbled after delivering a sales forecast that fell short of analyst expectations amid disappointing third-quarter results, while Verizon and Intel shares rose. The chipmaker boosted its full-year revenue outlook. The stock is the Dow's best performer in early trading.

So far, nearly 80 percent of S&P 500 companies have exceeded profit expectations, over 60 percent have exceeded revenue goals.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,724.36 -56.42 -3.17% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 60.19 -0.39 -0.64% INTC INTEL CORPORATION 55.24 +3.01 +5.76%

Investors are also pummeling PG&E. California's utility giant disclosed that one of its power lines malfunctioned, perhaps contributing to the ongoing wildfires. More outages may take place over the weekend as severe weather and high winds slam the state.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PCG PG & E CORP. 5.69 -1.51 -21.02%

As for the ongoing U.S. - China trade talks, the Chinese slammed Vice President Pence who was highly critical of the government in a speech yesterday. Beijing is pushing back against Pence's recent criticisms of China's human rights abuses, claiming his statements were “full of political prejudice and lies.” Pence, who called out China for its treatment of protestors and minorities on Thursday, also lambasted American businesses, including the NBA and Nike, for taking a soft stance on the government's behavior.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are expected to speak today, as reported by FOX Business.

In commodities, gold and silver traded higher as investors rotated money into the safety of precious metals.

In economic news, investors will get the latest check on consumer sentiment for October at 10am ET.