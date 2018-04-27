Amazon shares soar to record high

Shares of giant online retailer soared to a record high Friday in premarket trading on the strength of its unexpectedly strong first-quarter performance.

The price of one share reached $1,628.50 -- a gain of 7.28%.

Its record close is $1,598.39 on March 12.

In the first three months of this year, the company's revenue climbed 43%, the fastest growth since the third quarter of 2011 and topping expectations.

Revenue appears poised for more gains: Amazon is also raising the price of its popular Prime service by 20%, the second price hike in more than 10 years.