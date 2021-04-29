Amazon sets new sales record as Bezos touts Prime and cloud growth

Amazon's reported its best first quarter of sales ever Thursday — with a 44% surge – easily beating the company's own projections.

Sales hit a record $108.5 billion surpassing the range of $100 billion and $106 billion Amazon had previously forecast.

The record-smashing continues for the retail/entertainment/tech giant – even as it prepares for CEO Jeff Bezos to step down at midyear.

The majority of those sales came from the North America segment, which reported total revenue of $63.4 billion, up from $46.1 billion a year ago, and operating income of $3.45 billion, up from $1.31 billion Meanwhile, international sales for the quarter were $30.6 billion, up from $19.1 billion a year ago. The segment also reported an operating profit of $1.25 billion compared to a loss of $398 million a year ago.

Overall, Amazon reported net income of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 per share, more than triple compared to $2.5 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year ago.

AMAZON HIKING WAGES FOR 500,000 WORKERS AMID HIRING SPREE FOR ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS OF JOBS’

Bezos touted the strong growth of the company's Prime Video streaming service, which was used by over 175 million Prime members in the past year, with streaming hours up more than 70% year-over-year. Prime's paid subscribers now total over 200 million.

Amazon Studios recently racked up a record 12 Academy Award nominations for "One Night in Miami," "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "Time," and "Sound of Metal" – which took home two awards for Best Sound and Best Film Editing.

Amazon's original titles also fared well at Golden Gloves with 10 nominations. Prime Video saw victories in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role category with John Boyega for "Small Axe," and Sacha Baron Cohen and his "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" collecting honors for Best Actor and Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category.

The company's slate of upcoming projects includes a "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" remake created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover, young adult series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" from writer Jenny Han, and sci-fi action film "The Tomorrow War" from Skydance Media starring Chris Pratt, which will premiere on July 2.

Prime Video will also become the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2023, the first streaming service to secure an exclusive national broadcast package from the NFL.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos also praised the company's cloud platform, Amazon Web Services, which reported a 32% year-over-year increase in revenue to $13.5 billion. Operating income for the segment came in at $4.16 billion, up from $3.07 billion a year ago.

"In just 15 years, AWS has become a $54 billion annual sales run rate business competing against the world’s largest technology companies, and its growth is accelerating," Bezos said. "Companies from Airbnb to McDonald’s to Volkswagen come to AWS because we offer what is by far the broadest set of tools and services available, and we continue to invent relentlessly on their behalf."

Some of the big companies and organizations that joined the AWS client roster in the quarter include DISH, the Walt Disney Company, the National Hockey League, and the PGA Tour.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Amazon expects its sales growth to continue, falling in the range of $110.0 billion and $116.0 billion. Operating income is expected to be between $4.5 billion and $8.0 billion. The company added that they anticipate approximately $1.5 billion in COVID-19 related costs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,471.31 +12.81 +0.37%

Amazon also expects to hold its highly anticipated annual shopping event, Prime Day, in the second quarter.

Shares of Amazon were rose 3% in after-hours trading following the company's earnings announcement.