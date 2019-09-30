Amazon answers senators' questions about how it blocks unsafe products

Amazon said it is "continuously updating" tools to ensure its products are safe after three senators demanded answers via letter before a deadline that passed Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

The senators' concern followed reporting from The Wall Street Journal in August that more than 4,000 items for sale on Amazon.com had been declared unsafe by federal agencies, banned by Amazon or were deceptively labeled.

Amazon responded on Friday to the letter sent to its CEO Jeff Bezos by Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Bob Menendez of New Jersey in late August.

"Unquestionably, Amazon is falling short of its commitment to keeping safe those consumers who use its massive platform," the senators wrote. "We call on you to immediately remove from the platform all the problematic products examined in the recent WSJ report; explain how you are going about this process; conduct a sweeping internal investigation of your enforcement and consumer safety policies; and institute changes that will continue to keep unsafe products off your platform."

In the letter, Amazon said that "bad actors are constantly attempting to evade our automatic tools and review procedures," but the company immediately responds to violations like incorrect listings.

"We then provide information about evasive listings to our automatic tools to improve detection of similar listings in the future," Amazon said.

The company also reminded the senators that its sellers agree to operate within U.S. laws and regulations and are also violating Amazon policy when they offer recalled products.

Blumenthal has said he would seek congressional hearings following Amazon's response, The Wall Street Journal reported in August.

FOX Business' inquiry to Amazon was not returned at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM