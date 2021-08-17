Expand / Collapse search
Amazon removes Hub lockers from Chicago parks after community pushback

Amazon said it is 'taking action' to respond to community concerns

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Amazon has removed delivery lockers from two Chicago parks after residents complained that they were blocking the sidewalk, according to reports. 

The Hub lockers were placed last week at two locations – Brands Park and Forest Glen Playlot – amid an agreement with the Chicago Park District for Amazon to place lockers at more locations. 

On Friday, 33 Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez shared photos of the locker at Brands Park, objecting to the placement of the lockers.

"[A]pparently it was installed in the wrong spot and will be moved," Rodriguez tweeted. "But the fact that Amazon gets to use our public parks for this because of austerity is enraging." 

By Sunday, lockers at Brands Parks had been removed. Rodriguez said there will be "no further installations of Amazon lockers on any parks until there is a review of the process." 

The locker at Forest Glen Playlot was also removed after 39 Ward Alderwoman Samantha Nugent raised objections to it, Block Club Chicago reported

Amazon said it is "taking action" to respond to community concerns. 

"We are also reviewing our other Locker installations in partnership with Chicago Park District to ensure they are all located in appropriate areas that serve both customers and the community," the company said in a statement to Chicago's FOX 32

The Chicago Park District, meanwhile, said it has worked with Amazon to identify park locations for the company’s lockers to be installed in 2020 and 2021. 

Locations will be dispersed throughout the city in neighborhood parks to provide this convenient amenity for residents in the area. These installations are being placed as an added offering to our park patrons and community members."