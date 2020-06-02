Amazon: Pepper spray, books on race, ‘I can’t breathe’ merchandise are top sellers

Pepper spray, books on race and merchandise that reads, "I can't breathe," are top sellers on Amazon, highlighting the number of people participating in protests across the country after the murder of George Floyd.

A search on Amazon's "Best Sellers" list and clothing subcategory shows a spike in buyer interest for t-shirts that read, "I can't breathe."

In the "movers and shakers" clothing sub-section, there also appears to be a spike in buyer interest for t-shirts with similar activist slogans and logos.

Buyer interest in pepper spray and books about race has also increased, according to Amazon's Best Seller lists for books and sports products, indicating the different ways in which people are taking action and trying to create change both personally and publicly.

Amazon's "Best Seller" list is based on sale volume, according to its website.

The tech giant issued a statement on March 31 condemning the treatment of black people.

"The inequitable and brutal treatment of black people in our country must stop," Amazon posted. "Together we stand in solidarity with the black community — our employees, customers and partners — in the fight against systemic racism and injustice."

Cities across the country have been grappling with how to address and contain large numbers of protesters, some of whom are peaceful and some of whom are violent.

Violent protesters have initiated attacks against business owners, looted businesses and burned buildings. More than half the states in the country have called in more than 20,400 members of the National Guard.

