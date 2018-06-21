Amazon ‘Prime Day’ date appears to leak via website glitch

The date of this year’s Amazon “Prime Day” may have leaked early due to a website glitch, according to a report on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon’s U.K. website posted a banner image on Thursday that appeared to identify Monday, July 16 as “Prime Day,” the sales promotion that offers discounts on thousands of items for members of its “Prime” subscription service. TechRadar captured a screenshot of the banner, which said that Prime Day 2018 would offer “an epic day (and a half) of our best deals.”

An Amazon representative confirmed that Prime Day would occur as expected at some point this year, but declined to comment on whether the date posted on its U.K. website was accurate.

“We announced last year that Prime Day would return; we don’t have additional details to share yet,” the company told FOX Business.

Last year’s edition of Prime Day was the most successful in Amazon’s history. The company said overall sales rose more than 60% compared to the previous year, with a record “tens of millions of Prime members” taking part in the promotion.

Advertisement

The 2017 event lasted for 30 hours and was open to shoppers in 13 countries. Amazon has yet to say how long this year’s promotion will last.

Amazon “Prime” subscriptions cost $119 annually, up from the original $99 price tag after a fee hike in May.