Amazon

Amazon Prime Day produces $3.5B in sales for small, medium-sized businesses

Sales for third party sellers rose nearly 60% from last year

FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti on retailers announcing big deals to compete around Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day creates retail competition

FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti on retailers announcing big deals to compete around Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day propelled small- and medium-sized businesses to their two biggest days ever on the e-commerce platform.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,338.65-25.06-0.74%

“We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing $3.5 billion—an increase of nearly 60% from last year,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer.

The top-selling categories for third-party sellers included bedding, wireless accessories, nutrition & wellness, among other things.

Third-party sellers also raked in more than $900 million in sales over the two weeks leading up to Prime Day through an Amazon funded promotion. The e-commerce giant is scheduled to invest more than $18 billion to aid small and medium-sized businesses this year.

Overall, Amazon Prime members saved $1.4 billion during Prime Day. Popular items in the U.S. included the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, MyQ Wireless & WiFi Enabled Smart Garage Door Opener, and the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter.

Amazon shares have gained 79% this year.