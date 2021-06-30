Amazon's new CEO, JOLTS report, Levi Strauss earnings top week ahead

While the upcoming week will be light on earnings, investors will take in a slew of economic data offering a clearer picture on how labor shortages are impacting the economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The week will also mark the end of an era for Amazon, as chief executive officer Jeff Bezos hands over the reigns of the e-commerce giant to Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34786.35 +152.82 +0.44% SP500 S&P 500 4352.34 +32.40 +0.75% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14639.325014 +116.95 +0.81%

This as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all in record territory.

Monday 7/5

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed in celebration of Independence Day, though Triology Metals Inc. will kick off the week for earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TMQ TRILOGY METALS INC 2.51 +0.03 +1.21%

Amazon will also hit an important milestone in its history as Jeff Bezos steps down from his role as chief executive officer.

Bezos will be succeeded by Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy. Since its inception 15 years ago, AWS has become one of the e-commerce giant's crown jewels, becoming a $54 billion annual sales run rate business, according to Bezos.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,510.98 +78.01 +2.27%

"Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have," Bezos wrote in a February email to employees . "He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Bezos will transition to the role of Executive Chair, where he will focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, his aerospace company, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and "other passions".

Tuesday 7/6

Clothing retailer Levi Strauss & Co. will be the stock to watch for earnings on Tuesday. Other names reporting include SMART Global Holdings and Pure Cycle Corporation.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LEVI LEVI STRAUSS & CO. 27.46 -0.02 -0.07% SGH SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS 48.10 +0.91 +1.93% PCYO PURE CYCLE CORP. 13.88 +0.14 +1.02%

As for economic data, investors will be watching June's Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index and ISM services index.

It will also be a big day for White House staff as they begin the transition back to in-person work starting July 6.

Wednesday 7/7

Wednesday will mark the biggest day for economic data, with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey (JOLTS) as well as the Federal Reserve's minutes from June's FOMC meeting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NTIC NORTHERN TECH 17.60 0.00 0.00% MSM MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. 89.75 +0.02 +0.02% VOXX VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP. 13.68 -0.24 -1.72%

Earnings slated for Wednesday include Northern Technologies, MSC Industrial Direct, VOXX International

Thursday 7/8

On Thursday, major economic data on the docket includes consumer credit as well as the latest on initial and continuing jobless claims, and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ACCD ACCOLADE 54.39 +0.03 +0.06% PSMT PRICESMART 90.83 -0.63 -0.69%

Meanwhile, healthcare advocacy company Accolade and Central American clubhouse operator PriceSmart will take the earnings spotlight.

Friday, 7/9

Platinum Group Metals and Arteli Biosciences will wrap up the week for earnings, while wholesale inventories will finish out the week's economic data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PLG PLATINUM GROUP METALS 3.53 -0.14 -3.81% ARTL ARTELO BIOSCIENCES INC 1.16 +0.01 +0.87%

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will also head to the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Venice, Italy, where she is hoping to make progress on an agreement for a global minimum tax of at least 15%, which has received support from officials across 130 countries.

She will also attend the Venice International Conference on Climate, where she will deliver a keynote address highlighting the U.S. climate change agenda and its work within G20 to advance its climate change priorities.

Following the G20 meetings in Venice, Yellen will travel to Brussels, Belgium to strengthen the transatlantic economic relationship with EU counterparts and meet with the Eurogroup to discuss U.S. policy priorities and respective efforts to support the economic recovery.

It will also mark a big day for Disney as the company unveils the long-awaited Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, which will debut both in movie theaters and on Disney Plus under the Premier Access model for a fee of $30 on top of the streaming service's regular subscription.

Black Widow is scheduled to become part of the standard Disney Plus catalog on Oct. 6.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 177.11 -0.15 -0.08%

Ford will also scale back production at two of its facilities in Germany as the automaker continues to feel the pain from an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, according to Reuters.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FORD FORWARD INDS 3.13 +0.15 +5.03%

The latest cut comes after the company's Chicago; Dearborn and Flat Rock, Michigan; Kansas City; Hermosillo, Mexico; Louisville, Kentucky; Oakville, Canada; and Avon Lake, Ohio plants temporarily shutdown or reduced production in May and June.