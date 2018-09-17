Amazon launches 'Amazon Storefronts' for American-owned businesses

Amazon will open a new store for customers on Monday, where they can shop exclusively from U.S. small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon.

It’s called Amazon Storefronts and lets customers shop a collection of over one million products and deals from nearly 20,000 U.S. businesses.

A variety of product categories will be featured including Back to School, Halloween, Home, Kitchen, Pet Supplies, Kitchen and Books.

“We’ve created a custom, one-stop shopping experience for customers looking for interesting, innovative and high quality products from American businesses from all across the country,” said Nicholas Denissen, Vice President for Amazon. “Amazon first invited businesses to sell on Amazon nearly two decades ago, and today, small and medium-sized businesses are a vital part of Amazon’s large selection and commitment to customers. We’re championing their success with this new store as well as a national advertising campaign featuring a successful Michigan business selling on Amazon to customers across the U.S. and worldwide.”

Amazon Storefronts offers customers to shop and get information on products, and business owners.

To find Storefronts from the Amazon.com, customers can click on the rotating banner featuring a U.S. business, or navigate to the store directly at LINK.

Amazon is unveiling its first-ever national TV commercial featuring real businesses that sell on Amazon.

The commercial shows how Amazon helps businesses get their products to customers all over the world.

Earlier this year, Amazon introduced the Small Business Impact Report. According to the report, small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon are estimated to be creating more than 900,000 jobs worldwide.