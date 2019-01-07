Amazon jumps Microsoft, becomes most valuable US company for first time

For the first time, Amazon is the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company after surpassing fellow tech giant Microsoft in a mixed trading session on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon shares closed up more than 3 percent, pushing the e-commerce giant’s market capitalization to $796.8 billion, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group. Microsoft shares ended the day in second place with a total value of $783.6 billion, while Google parent Alphabet was third with a market cap of $745.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Apple fell to fourth place among the largest publicly traded companies with a market cap of $701.99 billion. Shares sank last week after it lowered revenue guidance for the crucial holiday quarter, citing weak iPhone sales in China and other difficulties. Apple shares are now down more than 36 percent from their 52-week high established last October. The last time Apple ranked 4th or lower was in March 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The four companies have jostled for top position amid increased market volatility that has put pressure on tech stocks. Apple, Amazon and Microsoft have all spent time as the most valuable U.S. company in the last few months.

Advertisement

Equities markets rose slightly on Monday amid optimism related to ongoing trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese officials.