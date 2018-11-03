Amazon in 'advanced talks' to build new HQ near DC - reports

The Washington Post is reporting that Seattle-based Amazon is in "advanced talks" to open its second headquarters, this one in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Amazon is apparently seriously considering an area known as Crystal City. It's a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington, the Post reported Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Crystal City is served by Washington's Metro subway system.

Amazon announced last year that the retail giant was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the U.S., bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs. Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened their new headquarters in their city.