Amazon employee headcount could near 1M in 2020

E-commerce giant Amazon could soon become one of a few American companies to have nearly 1 million employees.

Continue Reading Below

As of the fourth quarter of 2019, Amazon reported that it had 798,000 full-time and part-time employees across the globe – a massive 23 percent increase over the same period the prior year. Continuing at that growth rate, the company would have around 980,000 employees by the same period next year.

In the U.S. alone, the company has more than 500,000 full- and part-time employees across 40 states.

Other U.S.-based companies that have at least one million workers include McDonald's and Walmart.

AMAZON PAID TAX RATE OF 1.2% ON $13B IN PROFITS LAST YEAR

AMAZON IS BRINGING 1,000 NEW JOBS TO ITS FIRST IOWA FULFILLMENT CENTER

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment on future employment growth but noted that – according to Fortune data – no other U.S.-based company has created more jobs than Amazon over the past decade.

As of September, Amazon had 30,000 open positions in the U.S., as reported by The New York Times, which is the most openings the company had ever had. Currently, it has more than 20,000 open roles.

Amazon also has a $15 minimum wage.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon has expansion plans, too. It recently leased new office space in midtown Manhattan – for 335,000 square feet. It also has plans to create 15,000 jobs in Bellevue, Washington, as it advances plans to build a 43-story tower in the city.

In 2019 alone, the company announced that it would create 1,400 new jobs in Austin, as well as 400 new jobs each in Denver, Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

Last month, Amazon reported fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street’s expectations, including $87.4 billion in revenue and profits of $6.47 per share.

The company cited growth in its Prime subscriptions as a key driver of company growth.

“Prime membership continues to get better for customers year after year," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in the earnings release. "And customers are responding — more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Suzanne O’Halloran contributed to this report.