Amazon looking to hire cryptocurrency guru

Amazon.com, Inc. is on the hunt for a cryptocurrency expert to manage its digital currency and blockchain strategy as the company moves toward accepting digital assets as payment.

"You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities," the job posting reads. "You will work closely with teams across Amazon including [Amazon Web Services] to develop the roadmap including the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy."

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree and 10 years of experience in product management or marketing, business development or marketing, the posting states. They also need to understand the cryptocurrency "ecosystem" inside and out.

Business Insider, which first flagged the job posting, also confirmed from Amazon that the e-commerce giant is seeking to accept cryptocurrency payments "as soon as possible."

"We're inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon," a company spokesperson told the news outlet. "We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible."

Amazon's new embrace of cryptocurrencies is part of a growing trend as more firms and customers alike grow comfortable with digital assets.